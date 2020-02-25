'Kamal Haasan should say sorry to Tamil star Rekha for 'unplanned kiss' in film': Tweeple

Rekha was only 16 when she did the film after completing Class 10. She also talked about being told that the Censor Board would not approve of the kiss.

She claimed: "They continued after that shot also, we had a location shift. Suresh Krissna and Vasanth were the associate directors, and I told them I wasn't informed about the kiss and that I wouldn't have agreed to it. But they told me to think of it as a big king kissing a small child. They told me it wouldn't be passed by the Censor. I asked them what the Censor was!"

Rekha says nobody believes her when she says the kiss happened without her consent and that Kamal Haasan is aware of it.

She said: "Only he and the unit that was there can confirm what I've said. Balachander sir is no more. Only those who were there at the shoot know that the kiss happened without my consent."

According to the portal, she also said that neither Balachander nor Kamal Haasan apologised to her after the scene.

"Why would they apologise? The film was a superhit! I got many films after that, too, with Ramarajan and Ilaiyaraaja, like 'Namma Ooru Pattukaran'. We were all so busy in those days, going from one schedule to another," Rekha recalled.