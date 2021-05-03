Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with her 'support system' Gautam Kitchlu

South actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared a beautiful picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and called him her 'support system'.
The sunset picture shows Kajal hugging Gautam from behind as they pose on the rooftop.
Her short yet descriptive caption read: "#SupportSystem"
Kajal Aggarwal got married to Mumbai-based businessman Gautham Kitchlu last year in October.
The 'Sita' actor recently revealed how she's keeping herself occupied amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharing a picture of her knitting kit, she wrote: "KNIT. PRAY. LOVE. While the situation is very grim, there is a general feeling of helplessness and anxiety around us. It is very important to focus and apply our minds to something, it can be anything- The idea is to feel purposeful/ creative and establish a sense of usefulness, productivity and achievement."
She added, "I have taken up knitting very recently and it helps me relax, it helps with mental well-being! I believe the act of creating something for others is truly therapeutic! What are you doing to stay occupied at home in your free time?"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen next in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya.
Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in extended cameos.
She will also be seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also has a horror-comedy, Ghosty, in the pipeline.
Along with Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth, Kajal will also be seen in Indian 2. The shooting of the film has been on a halt since February 2020.
