Kajal Aggarwal shares pic with her 'support system' Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Mumbai-based businessman Gautham Kitchlu last year in October.

The 'Sita' actor recently revealed how she's keeping herself occupied amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a picture of her knitting kit, she wrote: "KNIT. PRAY. LOVE. While the situation is very grim, there is a general feeling of helplessness and anxiety around us. It is very important to focus and apply our minds to something, it can be anything- The idea is to feel purposeful/ creative and establish a sense of usefulness, productivity and achievement."

She added, "I have taken up knitting very recently and it helps me relax, it helps with mental well-being! I believe the act of creating something for others is truly therapeutic! What are you doing to stay occupied at home in your free time?"