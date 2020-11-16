Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu go snorkeling in Maldives - check out her Instagram posts

Actress Kajal Aggarwal went deep sea diving with husband Gautam Kitchlu during their honeymoon in Maldives.

Kajal posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. While in one she is swimming underwater all by herself, in the other the actress is swimming with Gautam.

"Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn't realise exist!" Kajal captioned the first image.