Jr NTR tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu star Jr NTR tweeted on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor added that he has isolated himself from others.

"I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe," he tweeted.