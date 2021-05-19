Jr NTR requests fans not to celebrate his birthday amid pandemic, says 'biggest gift you can give is stay at home'

Ahead of his birthday, Telugu star Jr NTR released a statement and urged his fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday tomorrow in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, his fans believe in making a great show of their love for the actor on his birthday, however, this year he has requested everyone to stay at home and follow local lockdown rules.

Jr NTR, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, also shared his health update on Twitter.

"My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon," he wrote.

"Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with COVID-19," the statement read.

"Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need. Please take care of your family and loved ones. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need," it added.

He also assured that once the situation returns to normalcy, he will celebrate with his fans.