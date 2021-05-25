Jr NTR recovers from COVID-19, urges fans to take the virus seriously

Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR on Tuesday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The 38-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 10, took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has recovered and thanked them for their wishes.

"Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes," he wrote.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the team of doctors at the city's KIMS Hospitals and Tenet Diagnostics.