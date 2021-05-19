Jr NTR Birthday Special: From 'Aadi' to 'Rakhi' - best movies

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. who was born on 20 May 1983 is an Indian actor, singer and television presenter who works in Telugu cinema. He has worked in over 29 films in a career spanning 20 years. He is popularly known for his single take acting, dialogue delivery and dancing without rehearsals. This certainly seems like a man who can do it all. He is one of the highest paid Telugu film actors.

To celebrate N.T. Rama Rao Jr's Birthday, let us take a look at some of his best movies:

1. Ramayanam: Ramayanam is a mythological film. N.T. Rama Rao Jr here plays the lead role of Lord Rama. This film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and features over 3000 child actors. The story deals with Rama and his retaliation against Ravana for the kidnap of his wife Sita.

2. Student No.1: This is a coming of age action film. Here NTR Jr. plays the role of Aditya. This is a story about a misunderstood student who only wants to do good and follow his dreams.

3. Aadi: This is an action drama film. NTR plays the role of the title character here. Aadi is a fun loving boy but the only disadvantage is that he has a temper. However, in this movie too, his intentions are pure and good.

4. Simhadri: This is an action drama film that stars NTR Jr. as the title character Simhadri. This movie is intense, has flashbacks and a gripping storyline that you do not want to miss.

5. Rakhi: This is an action drama film that stars NTR Jr as K. Ramakrishna or Rakhi. Here, NTR Jr. is a brother to every woman and he is as good as a superhero as he is fighting for a good cause.

6. Yamadonga: This is a fantasy action comedy film that stars NTR Jr. as Raja. Usually NTR Jr. always takes on the role of a good guy but if you watch this movie, you will get to see him as a thief and con-man.