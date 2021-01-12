Jathi Ratnalu's latest song 'Chitti' receives rave reviews from fans

A peppy and upbeat song, the lyrical video of 'Chitti' from the upcoming film 'Jathi Ratnalu' has met with stupendous response from fans. The comedy-drama which is helmed by Anudeep KV has raised a lot of expectations amongst movie buffs.

With music director Radhan of 'Arjun Reddy' and Andhala Rakshasi having composed music for the film, expectations are high amongst cine goers as they are sure that they will be in for a musical treat with the film.

The lyrical video of Chitti, which was released on Monday evening, has already grabbed eyeballs and notched up the views.

