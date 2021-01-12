Jathi Ratnalu's latest song 'Chitti' receives rave reviews from fans

A peppy and upbeat song, the lyrical video of 'Chitti' from the upcoming film 'Jathi Ratnalu' has met with stupendous response from fans. The comedy-drama which is helmed by Anudeep KV has raised a lot of expectations amongst movie buffs.
With music director Radhan of 'Arjun Reddy' and Andhala Rakshasi having composed music for the film, expectations are high amongst cine goers as they are sure that they will be in for a musical treat with the film.
The lyrical video of Chitti, which was released on Monday evening, has already grabbed eyeballs and notched up the views.
Produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema, lyrics for the film are by the acclaimed Ramajogayya Sastry.
Incidentally, Anudeep KV has also penned the screenplay, story and dialogues of the film besides directing it.
'Jathi Ratnalu' stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah and Brahmaji.
Lahari music is the music label attached to the film.
