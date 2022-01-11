Jasmin Bhasin, Gippy Grewal's Punjabi film 'Honeymoon' goes on floors; see photos

Actor-singer-director Gippy Grewal and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jasmin Bhasin have teamed up for an upcoming Punjabi film titled 'Honeymoon'.

Bhasin confirmed the news on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture of herself with Grewal from the film set.

Directed by Amar Preet Chhabra, the upcoming Punjabi comedy-drama 'Honeymoon' went on floors today (January 11) in Punjab. It is written by Naresh Kathooria.

The makers also gave the audience a sneak peek by sharing pictures from the sets where Gippy Grewal, Jasmin, Amarpreet and producer Vicky Bahri are seen holding a clapperboard that reads, ‘Muhurat’.

Sure to tickle your funny bones with the flavour of drama, 'Honeymoon' revolves around the story of the just married couple - Deep and Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newly weds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:18 PM IST