'Jallikattu' is India's official entry at Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch it for free

Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' has been selected as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021.
The 2019 Indian Malayalam-language action film is currently available on OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos and here's how you can watch it for free:
With the latest Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, you can now watch 'Jallikattu' and your favourite movies and series for free, for a month.
What is Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition?
In collaboration with Airtel, Amazon Prime Video has launched an exclusive offering Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan with introductory prices at just Rs.89. It is a single-user mobile-only plan, exclusively launched in India that allows Airtel users to stream Amazon Prime video in SD quality along with a free trial period of 1 month.
How can you watch content for free?
As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. This way, audiences can access their favourite shows for free for one month with no extra cost.
'Jallikattu' stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.
The plot follows a story of buffalo that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village and the entire village men gathering to hunt down the animal.
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim. It was showcased at the 24th Busan International Film Festival under the section 'A Window on Asian Cinema'. It also backed Lijo Jose Pellissery the Best Director award.
Moreover, it has been selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, from among 27 other films, along with being chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars.
