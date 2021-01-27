'Jallikattu' is India's official entry at Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch it for free

Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' has been selected as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021.

The 2019 Indian Malayalam-language action film is currently available on OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos and here's how you can watch it for free:

With the latest Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, you can now watch 'Jallikattu' and your favourite movies and series for free, for a month.

What is Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition?

In collaboration with Airtel, Amazon Prime Video has launched an exclusive offering Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan with introductory prices at just Rs.89. It is a single-user mobile-only plan, exclusively launched in India that allows Airtel users to stream Amazon Prime video in SD quality along with a free trial period of 1 month.