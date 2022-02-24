'I've had my life threatened': Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares quote on 'divorce’

Months after actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she shared a fresh quote on divorce on Thursday.

The quote, taken from Hollywood actor Will Smith’s book read, “Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I've had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated—and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?”

In another story featuring the book, Samantha wrote, “Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will.”

Samantha and Naga confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

The star couple had tied the knot on October 7, 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The pictures had become a rage on the internet and had left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked.

On work front, she dropped the first look from her upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'.

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Samantha has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:02 PM IST