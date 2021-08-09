'It's been the most blissful year': Miheeka Bajaj pens sweet note for husband Rana Daggubati on first wedding anniversary

'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj, who tied the knot in Hyderabad last year, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. The actor's wife marked the occasion with loved up social media post and even shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations with fans.

Miheeka shared a picture with Rana and wrote: "Happy anniversary my love! It's been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here's to a lifetime more... Because it's a countdown till we're not around... #mylife #mylove."

The photo showed Miheeka and Rana Daggubati twinning in white outfits. Miheeka is seen wearing a floor length gown with a long trail and a low cut back while the actor is seen in a well-stitched suit.