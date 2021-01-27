'It took six years for me to become a hero': 'Master' star Vijay Sethupathi talks about 'biggest risk' of his life

"There is no language barrier for an art form or artistes. We love to connect with people because we are representing their life on the screen.

"People have also become more sensitive towards good content, so we need to work hard, be more responsible and make sensible movies." Stories of ego tussle between two big stars are just stories, Sethupathi said, adding that an actor cannot operate from that space.

"As actors, we perform so many characters and that gives us maturity. If I have ego, that means I don't have the maturity.

"For me, art form is not a business... it depends on the business but it is not a business. It is a feeling. It is the trust between you and your work. Your work will speak for you if you spend time with it and listen to it. If I do my work with responsibility, I'll be here." This confidence in his craft stems from the kind of life he has led, Sethupathi explained, narrating the story about taking the "biggest risk" in his life.