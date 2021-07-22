'It led to irreparable damage': Marathi actor Umesh Kamat on being wrongly associated with Raj Kundra

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat has slammed several media houses for using his picture and name in the ongoing Raj Kundra case without verifying the facts.
Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in an alleged pornography-related case. He has been remanded in police custody till July 23.
Cops had described Raj as the 'key conspirator' of the case and said they have 'sufficient evidence' against him, adding that investigations are in progress.
Meanwhile, certain WhatsApp chats of Raj Kundra and his former PA Umesh Kamat have come forth.
However, after several media outlets used actor Umesh's name in the case, the actor took to his official Instagram account to issue a clarification.
"Today, I went through a very outrageous experience of irresponsible Journalism. In the search of one Umesh Kamat alleged involvement in Raj Kundra case, my name was picked up recklessly out of nowhere and associated with the case without any verification of facts," he wrote.
"Maybe the media doesn't realize but this single irresponsible incident has led to mental agony and irreparable damage to my image. My pictures were irresponsibly used by media. Within no time, I and my family were flooded with calls and questions coming from all over the county just because someone was in the haste to get a scoop and wasn't enough to verify the facts. Huge damage hs been done. I shall pursue necessary legal remedies against the respective media agency," he added.
"I have therefore immediately taken to social media to clarify that the person my name "UMESH KAMAT" alleged to be involved in the Raj Kundra case is, not me. I request you all to take note of the same and not fall for the absolute false and negligent news coverage I am sure I have your support- Umesh Kamat," his note further read.
Meanwhile, Raj allegedly avoided arrest till now by paying a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch officials.
According to a report by Mid-Day, Arvind Srivastava alias Yash Thakur -- an absconding accused--- had emailed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that Raj paid Rs 25 lakh to the officials to avoid arrest in the case.
Arvind was reportedly named as the racket's kingpin in March.
The report also states that the Anti-Corruption Bureau had forwarded the complaint to Mumbai Police in April, however, they refused to comment on the same.
Raj has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
