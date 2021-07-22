'It led to irreparable damage': Marathi actor Umesh Kamat on being wrongly associated with Raj Kundra

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat has slammed several media houses for using his picture and name in the ongoing Raj Kundra case without verifying the facts.

Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in an alleged pornography-related case. He has been remanded in police custody till July 23.

Cops had described Raj as the 'key conspirator' of the case and said they have 'sufficient evidence' against him, adding that investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, certain WhatsApp chats of Raj Kundra and his former PA Umesh Kamat have come forth.

However, after several media outlets used actor Umesh's name in the case, the actor took to his official Instagram account to issue a clarification.