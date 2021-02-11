Ira Films’ Kushka to have a grand release on Feb 26

The trailer made a big impact on social media and left fans wanting more. Kushka starring Laxmi Baramma fame Chandu Gowda and Sanjana Anand is all set to hit screen on February 26.

Directed by Vikram Yoganand who has also helmed the photography of the film along with also editing it, Kushka is a typical commercial flick that is guaranteed to be enjoyed by the audience.

Produced and distributed by Ira Films, Kushka deals with a rather engaging storyline of a diamond that is being chased by underworld goons and international smugglers.