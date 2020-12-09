Inside pics, videos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's lavish Udaipur wedding

Niharika Konidela, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, tied the knot with beau Chaitanya JV on Wednesday.

She has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

Apart from Ram Charan and his wife, Allu Arjun and family were at the wedding too.

Check out the pictures and videos from her lavish Udaipur wedding here: