Inside Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates his 71st birthday with wife and daughter Soundarya

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 71st birthday on December 12 and twitter was flooded with wishes from friends, fans and family members. He had a memorable time with wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwarya Soundarya, son-in-law Visakan, grandsons Yatra Dhanush, Ved Krishna.

Photos from Rajinikanth's birthday bash with his family members are going viral.In the viral photos, Rajinikanth can be seen cutting two birthday cakes with his family members.

Also several celebrities across the industries had wished Rajinikanth on his birthday along with the fans.

Pictures from inside Rajinikanth's birthday bash:

Every year on Rajinikanth's birthday, his fans organise welfare activities. Many fans organised blood donation camps, offered free food to needy people and also screened Rajinikanth's films.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in director Siruthai Siva's 'Annaatthe', released in theatres on November 4. The film stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Meena, Khushbu and Soori in important roles.

Rajinikanth is in talks with Siruthai Siva, Karthik Subbaraj and Desingh Periyasamy for his upcoming film. Soon, he will announce his next film.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:30 PM IST