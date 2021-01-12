In Pics: Telugu singer Sunitha, 42, ties the knot for the second time with close friend Ram

Renowned playback singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot for the second time with her close friend Ram.
Here’s a look at her wedding festivities.
In December 2020, the 42-year-old confirmed her engagement in a heartfelt Facebook post.
Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come...”
“Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner... we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do,” she added.
For those unversed, Sunitha was previously married to Kiran Kumar Goparaju. The couple shares two children - Aakash Gopuraju and Shreya Gopuraju.
Sunitha began her career at the age of 17. She has worked as a voice-over artist for over 110 actresses in more than 750 films.
Besides that, she also featured as an anchor and host for music-based programs.
Sunitha has won several accolades including 9 Nandi Awards, and two Filmfare Awards. She was also honored with Lata Mangeshkar Best Singer Award for 2011 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.
