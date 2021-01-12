In Pics: Telugu singer Sunitha, 42, ties the knot for the second time with close friend Ram

In December 2020, the 42-year-old confirmed her engagement in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come...”

“Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner... we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do,” she added.

For those unversed, Sunitha was previously married to Kiran Kumar Goparaju. The couple shares two children - Aakash Gopuraju and Shreya Gopuraju.