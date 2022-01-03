e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Regional Film News

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

In Pics: Rumoured lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrate New Year with latter's family in Goa

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most popular rumoured couple of Tollywood.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most popular rumoured couple of Tollywood. According to reports, the couple apparently celebrated the New Year together.

However, they haven't made it official yet, or uploaded any pictures together.

Despite their alleged relationship being under wraps, fans have noticed that Rashmika and Vijay's brother Anand have posted pictures with similar background.

On January 1, Rashmika posted a pic with a pool and greenery in the background to wish fans a happy new year.

Anand Deverakonda shared a similar photo on twitter.

Check out the pictures below:

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry has always been talked about since movies like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Their constant support, friendship and casual meeting have added fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be 'just friends.'

Vijay is currently busy with his pan-Indian film 'Liger', directed by Puri Jagannadh. Rashmika has two Bollywood projects including the debut film 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ

Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted leaving in the same car after... Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted leaving in the same car after...
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
Advertisement