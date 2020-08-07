In Pics: Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj wears her mother's lehenga for Bhaat ceremony

Actor Rana Dagubatti and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj have kick started their pre-wedding festivities, ahead of their big day on August 8. Rana and his Fiancee Miheeka celebrated the Bhaat ceremony on Thursday and the latter's mother took to Instagram to post a picture from the pre-wedding function.

Jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj posted a picture of her daughter, wearing her wedding lehenga. Sharing a picture of Miheeka, she wrote, "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD.”

Check out the picture here: