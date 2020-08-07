In Pics: Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj wears her mother's lehenga for Bhaat ceremony

Actor Rana Dagubatti and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj have kick started their pre-wedding festivities, ahead of their big day on August 8. Rana and his Fiancee Miheeka celebrated the Bhaat ceremony on Thursday and the latter's mother took to Instagram to post a picture from the pre-wedding function.
Jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj posted a picture of her daughter, wearing her wedding lehenga. Sharing a picture of Miheeka, she wrote, "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD.”
Check out the picture here:
On Thursday, she shared pictures and videos from Rana and Miheeka's haldi ceremony. While he sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, Miheeka wore a bright yellow lehenga.
Check them out here:
Miheeka is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj, who owns the popular jewellery store Krsala. Miheeka's brother Samarth heads Krsala's production and management. Miheeka is an entrepreneur by profession. She is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studios, which is an event management company. The event and wedding planner has graduated from the University of the Arts London. Before staring her own company, Miheeka earned her diploma in interior design from architecture school in Mumbai - Rachna Sansad.
Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati left fans gushing over his adorable pictures with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, from their Roka ceremony. They reportedly had a close-knit ceremony in the presence of their family members, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. While fans were eagerly waiting for Rana to confirm the wedding dates, his father had confirmed that the duo will tie the knot on August 8, in the presence of their close friends and families.
It was 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubatti's father, producer Suresh Babu, who had confirmed that the actor will get married with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. He had also said that the ceremony will take place keeping the coronavirus guidelines of the government in mind.