In Pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others attend Niharika Konidela's lavish engagement

South cinema superstar Chiranjeevi's niece, Telugu actress Niharika Konidela on Thursday got engaged to Chaitanya JV, a Hyderabad based techie. The engagement of actor-producer Nagedra Babu's daughter was held at a lavish venue in Hyderabad and was attended by Niharika's cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish among others.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan's wife Upsana Kamineni Konidela took to her social media to share a picture from the ceremony and congratulated the newly-engaged couple. In the picture Niharika can be seen looking ethereal in a purple lehenga, while Upasana is seen in a white ensemble. Ram Charan is clad in a traditional power blue kurta.

She captioned the picture: "Congratulations dearest Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Looks like a perfect match. Wish you guys all the very best."