In pics: Miya George, Ashwin Philip exchange vows at a church in Kochi

Malayalam actress Miya George on Saturday exchanged vows with her fiance, businessman Ashwin Philip, at a church in Kochi. The wedding ceremony, which was held at the St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica, was attending only by close friends and family, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
In the pictures that went viral on the internet, Miya is seen looking ethereal in a beautiful off-white gown with floral details and a long vial. She has kept her make up minimal by opting for a subtle eye look with a bright lipstick. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a blue suit and the bridesmaids were seen in lilac ensembles.
Check out the pictures here:
On the work front, the 'Alphonsamma' actress will be next seen in an upcoming film starring Tamil superstar Vikram. The film's title has been changed from 'Vikram 58' to 'Cobra'. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan will be seen essaying a prominent role in the flick. It is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is known for films like "Imaikka Nodigal" and "Demonte Colony".
The producers of the film had tweeted confirmation that Irfan was on board. "Proud and honoured to introduce @IrfanPathan in #ChiyaanVikram58 in a super stylish action avatar!! Welcome on Board sir and wish you a sensational debut," read a tweet by co-producers Seven Screen Studio. Vikram is known as Chiyaan to his fans.
AR Rahman has scored music for 'Cobra'. Filming of the project will begin soon, and will be done across various parts of India. Sivakumar Vijayan is helming the film's camera work.
Inputs by IANS.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)