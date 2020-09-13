In pics: Miya George, Ashwin Philip exchange vows at a church in Kochi

Malayalam actress Miya George on Saturday exchanged vows with her fiance, businessman Ashwin Philip, at a church in Kochi. The wedding ceremony, which was held at the St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica, was attending only by close friends and family, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the pictures that went viral on the internet, Miya is seen looking ethereal in a beautiful off-white gown with floral details and a long vial. She has kept her make up minimal by opting for a subtle eye look with a bright lipstick. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a blue suit and the bridesmaids were seen in lilac ensembles.

Check out the pictures here: