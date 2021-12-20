'I refuse to quit': Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini opens up about her breast cancer diagnosis

Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini, known for featuring in films such as 'Rudhramadevi' and 'Jai Lava Kusa', on Monday said she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is ready to fight the battle till the end.

Taking to Instagram, Nandini shared a black-and-white photo along with a statement, detailing her diagnosis.

"No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward," she wrote.

The 37-year-old actor said she first noticed a "tiny lump" in her breast four months ago and got it checked.

"Four months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared.

"Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer)," Nandini, who has gone bald for her treatment, wrote.

The actor said the tumour was removed after a surgery but she later "tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer)".

"This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70 per cent chance of another breast cancer and a 45 per cent chance of ovarian cancer throughout my life.

"The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim victory," Nandini added.

The actor said she has undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy so far.

"I have made myself a few promises: I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help Educate & Inspire others. And, I will Consciously Celebrate Life & all it has to offer," she added.

Nandini then thanked her well-wishers for their "love and concern" which has kept her going through this ordeal.

"I assure you that I am under the care of an exceptional team of doctors. This along with the unbridled support of my family, friends, and the film fraternity, I'm putting up a spirited fight with a dense dose of positivity and gratitude," she concluded the statement.

