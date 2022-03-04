‘I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes, removing shirt': Prabhas speaks about getting intimate onscreen

Actor Prabhas who will next be seen in the romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Pooja Hegde, recently revealed that he isn't really comfortable doing intimate scenes on flaunting his body onscreen.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the ‘Baahubali’ star revealed, "Director wrote like that and it's a love story, so I can't even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid but in love stories, it is needed. Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt. I check how many people are there on sets and say let's go and do somewhere else.”

Prabhas was present at the trailer launch for 'Radhe Shyam' in Mumbai.

As Prabhas interacted with the media, he was quizzed about dialogue from the trailer. The actor plays a famous palmist in the movie, who predicts the future accurately.

A media person questioned Prabhas, "There is a dialogue in the movie, which says your prediction about love is not so accurate. What about your prediction in real life?"

Prabhas, who gave a witty reply, said, "My love predictions have always been wrong. That is why I am not yet married."

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas as Prerana and Vikramaditya, share lovely chemistry on screen.

Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others will appear in key roles.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents 'Radhe Shyam', which is bankrolled under UV Creations production.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, March 11 would be the D-day for 'Radhe Shyam', as it is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.

Besides that, Prabhas also has Om Raut's upcoming movie 'Adipurush' starring Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 12, 2023.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:10 AM IST