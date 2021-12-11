'I am done speaking about it': Samantha reacts to her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha resorted to social media to announce their separation as husband and wife on October 2, 2021.

The announcement came after several rumors that relations between the two were tense. The stars made the announcement with a statement asking their fans to support and respect their privacy during this tough time.

Ever since they made the official statement, the South actress has been facing a whole lot of social media hate.

Speaking out for the first time after the announcement Samantha opened up about how healing through this tough time has been for her. She told IANS that accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what she did. She felt like she would "crumble and die", and she never knew she could pass through it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a recent interview with ETimes, Samantha said she was done speaking about the divorce. She specified that it was important to speak about it and that she already has addressed it, but she doesn't think it is necessary to keep on repeating it again everytime.

The ‘Family Man 2’ star says she now wants to focus on having a busy and fruitful 2022.

She spoke about being very fortunate in getting amazing characters to play and to be able to do justice to them and she hopes she can do the same in the future.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya led to rumors of her having affairs. Some reports even claimed that she never wanted children and has had abortions.

The two fell in love on the shoot of their film "Ye Maya Chesave", and eventually decided to get married in 2017 in Goa by throwing themselves a fantasy vacation wedding. They exchanged vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding, then in a Christian ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:26 PM IST