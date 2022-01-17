Hyderabad traffic police urges bikers to wear helmets by using Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ poster

Looks like the ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fever among the masses is not going to die down anytime soon. The movie starring superstar Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil completes one successful month today and is still running in cinema halls, courtesy Allu Arjun’s superstardom!

Interestingly, cashing in on the film’s massive success, Hyderabad Traffic Police had put up a post on their social media recently, taking up awareness programmes on the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police page on Twitter used Allu Arjun’s photograph from his latest blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ featuring the stylish actor to spread awareness.

In the poster, the superstar is seen wearing a checked shirt (from the movie) as he’s seen riding a bike with a helmet on. The post emphasized on how the helmet saves lives of the people and urged citizens to wear them while riding two-wheelers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is bulldozing its way to record books.

‘Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video last week. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the superstar’s Telugu action drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020) is scheduled to release its dubbed Hindi version in cinemas on January 26.

Allu Arjun’s glory with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ came as a surprise for the movie buffs across the globe and now not only the South film industry, the superstar has successfully rose to be a Pan-India star, as the audience, especially his ardent fans are eagerly awaiting the release of part 2 of the blockbuster.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:49 PM IST