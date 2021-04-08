'High level clowns': Netizens slam Allu Arjun fans for gathering in large numbers amid COVID-19 pandemic

South star Allu Arjun, who primarily works in Telugu cinema, turned 38 on Thursday.
The actor's fans celebrated the occasion by gathering in large numbers at the announcement date event of his upcoming film 'Puspa', which took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The pictures from the event show hundreds of fans waiting outside the gate to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar. A picture also shows Allu Arjun greeting them by standing on the other side of the gate.
The fans are seen brazenly flouting COVID-19 norms by not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.
Check out the picture here:
After the pictures made their way to social media, several netizens slammed the superstar and also called out his fans.
A user wrote, "Allu arjun should have asked his fan to not make crowd... And these kind of stupid people that gather to make crowd on large scale are subjected to punishment."
"What’s this stupidity in times of covid," wrote another.
A comment read, "How is he encouraging this behaviour? Did everyone forget about the pandemic?"
Here are the comments:
At the trailer launch, Arjun said that he the success of Telugu cinema has been possible due to the fact that fans across the country have showered love for films in the language.
"I'd like to thank the audiences from the other languages. It could be Tamil, it could be Malayalam, it could be Kannada, it could be the North Indian audience and also from other countries. Thank you so much for watching Telugu films. Thank you so much, you made us all so proud. Today, we have become one of the big markets, not because of our regional market, it is because of you. You made us big," said Arjun.
'Puspa' has been scheduled to release on August 13, in the Independence Day weekend.
The film pairs Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, while this is the third time that Arjun has teamed up with director Sukumar. They earlier worked together in 'Arya' and 'Arya 2'. Based on true events, 'Pushpa' revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh.
