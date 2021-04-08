'High level clowns': Netizens slam Allu Arjun fans for gathering in large numbers amid COVID-19 pandemic

South star Allu Arjun, who primarily works in Telugu cinema, turned 38 on Thursday.

The actor's fans celebrated the occasion by gathering in large numbers at the announcement date event of his upcoming film 'Puspa', which took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The pictures from the event show hundreds of fans waiting outside the gate to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar. A picture also shows Allu Arjun greeting them by standing on the other side of the gate.

The fans are seen brazenly flouting COVID-19 norms by not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

