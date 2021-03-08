'Hero' caught in a web of piracy; Rishab Shetty is outraged

Rishab Shetty starrer 'Hero' released on March 5 and ever since, has been going houseful all over the state.
The film has drawn such great reviews that people are rushing to the theatre to see their favourite hero in action. But now, 'Hero' seems to be have been caught in the brutal web of piracy, thus causing a lot of distress to Rishab Shetty, who has also produced the film.
Following the lull during the pandemic, movies are slowly releasing in theatres and fans are now heading out to watch their choice of films on the big screen, this bringing much relief to filmmakers.
But even though 'Hero' is doing extremely well in movie halls, it has seen pirated copies coming out just within three days of its release. The team has solicited strict action against the culprits.
Rishab has shared his pain on social media and said that despite sitting with the anti-piracy team, they have not been able to completely delete the links of the film from the net.
“I have also spoken about it to theatre owners as people tend to record on their phones and cameras,” shares Rishab.
This problem has to somehow find a solution says Rishab. 'Hero' has been directed by debutant Bharat Raj and marks the debut of Ganavi Laxman of Magalu Janaki fame.
