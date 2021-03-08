'Hero' caught in a web of piracy; Rishab Shetty is outraged

Rishab Shetty starrer 'Hero' released on March 5 and ever since, has been going houseful all over the state.

The film has drawn such great reviews that people are rushing to the theatre to see their favourite hero in action. But now, 'Hero' seems to be have been caught in the brutal web of piracy, thus causing a lot of distress to Rishab Shetty, who has also produced the film.