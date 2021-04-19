Here's why Samantha Akkineni gifted car worth Rs 12.5 lakh to female auto driver

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is also known for her generosity and philanthropic work, has once again gone out of her way to help the needy.

According to the latest reports, Samantha recently came out in support of a female auto driver, Kavitha, who was battling poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If reports are to be believed, Samantha gifted Kavitha a car worth Rs 12.5 lakh to help her start her own cab service.

Reportedly, Kavitha had visited the sets of Samantha’s talk show earlier this year. She had revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence and has been taking care of her seven sisters too after their parents passed away.

At that time, Samantha had promised to gift Kavitha a car to help her run a cab service.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the actress shared a picture with her team and thanked each one of them for their help amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"One for the ones who make it happen. Even during these tough times, they are always there keeping each other's spirits high and making my days easy and fun," she wrote along with the picture.

Have a look: