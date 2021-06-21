Happy Birthday Vijay: Six best movies of the Tamil superstar

Actor Vijay was born on June 22, 1974. He is also a popular dancer, playback singer and philanthropist who works mainly in Tamil cinema.

His full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. He was born in Chennai to S.A. Chandrasekhar, a Tamil film director and Shoba, a playback singer and carnatic vocalist.

He had a sister Vidhya who died when she was two years old. His sister's death affected him greatly. As a child, Vijay was extremely talkative and mischievous, however, he became silent after Vidhya's death.

Vijay made his debut in the drama 'Vetri' at the age of 10.

Here are some of the best films of Vijay that you can binge watch on his birthday:

1. Thuppakki

This is a Tamil action thriller. It revolves around an Indian Army officer (Vijay) who is on a mission to track down, destroy and deactivate a sleeper cell, after witnessing and barely escaping a bomb blast executed by the cell.

2. Mersal

This Tamil action thriller stars Vijay in a triple role. Vijay's performance in the film was highly appreciated.

3. Kaththi

This is a Tamil action film. This film stars Vijay in a dual role and focuses on the issue of farmers committing suicide due to corporate encroachment.

4. Ghilli

Ghilli is a Tamil sports action film. It was a remake of the 2003 Telugu blockbuster 'Okkadu' starring Mahesh Babu.

5. Jilla

This is a Tamil action drama film and it revolves around the conflict between a crime boss and his adopted son, a police officer whose life and approach towards law change after a violent incident.

6. Thalaivaa

This Tamil action thriller revolves around a dancer who takes over his father's duty as a crime boss after his death.