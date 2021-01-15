Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Lesser-known facts about the Tamil superstar

Vijay Sethupathi is an actor, producer, lyricist and dialogue writer who has exercised his prowess in not only in Tamil Cinema but in Hindi, Telugu and Malyalam films as well.

Born and raised in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, the star moved to Chennai while he was just in the 6th standard. He is an alumni of MGR Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam. The star also attended Little Angels Mat HR Sec School. He graduated from Dhanraj Baid Jain college, Thoraipakam.

The superstar claimed that he was no way near a good at studies but did develop an affection towards cinema at an early age. He also gave a few film auditions early on but to no avail.

His struggle was immense in his early days. The star once worked as salesman at a retail store. He also worked as cashier at a fast food joint for a while before moving to U.A.E.

In order to support his family, Vijay worked as an Accountant in U.A.E where incidentally met his wife Jessie as well. The two tied the knot way back in 2003.