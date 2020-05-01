Happy Birthday Thala Ajith: A beginner's guide to 'George Clooney of Kollywood'

Tamil film industry aka Kollywood is celebrating the 49th birthday of superstar Thala Ajith. Ajith Kumar fondly known as Thala Ajith is called Tamil Film Industry's Box Office King. In his three-decade long career, Thala Ajith has starred in over 59 movies. 'Citizen', 'Mankatha', 'Billa', 'Varalaru: History Of Godfather' and 'Vaali' are some of his most-loved films. While the Kollywood superstar enjoys a huge fan base, there are a few things that will even make a non-fan admire Thala Ajith.

Here's a beginner's guide to 'George Clooney of Kollywood'

Born in Hyderabad, to a Sindhi mom and Tamil father, Thala Ajith didn't speak in Tamil as a child and hence wasn't familiar with the language. The actor's first two films were dubbed by actor Chiyaan Vikram. It was only after becoming an actor that Ajith mastered the language.

Apart from being one of the biggest names in Tamil Cinema, Thala Ajith is also a professional motor car racer, who has participated in MRF Racing series (2010) and a few other international racing tournaments. He has also been a part of Formula 2 Championship and Formula BMW Asia championship.

Thala Ajith is also loved by his fans for his humanitarian gestures. The actor has always gone out of his way to help the community and his recent donations towards COVID-19 relief funds are proof of that. Ajith has donated Rs 1.25 crores to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund, PM-CARES Fund, FEFSI and Film Journalists’ Association. For his 49th birthday, Thala Ajith requested fans to not celebrate the occasion, given the global coronavirus crisis.

The 'George Clooney of Kollywood' dismantled his fan club in 2011, speaking about the reasons he said, "This has nothing to do with the industry or the culture. This is something that I wanted to do, especially with the nexus between politics and the industry being so strong. I am aware that fans of mine come from different walks of life. And I want my fans to do well, but they need to understand that there is life beyond movies. This is entertainment; don't take it too seriously. As fans, be united and come and watch my film. I received a lot of support when I took this decision. I'm very grateful to my fans that they accepted my decision and understood why I did it. With social networking, you are free to express yourself and I will take it as constructive criticism. You don't need an organization to be a fan. If you love me, say a prayer for me."

The outsider who became a 'mass hero' and made a mark for himself in the Kollywood industry never attends a public gathering or press events. The last time Thala Ajith attended a star-studded event, he won a standing ovation from Thalaiva Rajnikanth. After being forced to attend the felicitation ceremony of ex-CM Karunanidhi and speak about politically sensitive issues, Ajith had taken to the stage to call out the organizers for 'forcing' actors to attend the event. The brave speech from the fearless actor had won praises from Rajnikanth and others present at the event. “I appreciate his boldness,” Rajnikanth had said.