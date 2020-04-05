Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: 10 pics of 'Karnataka Crush' that will take the lockdown blues away

Popular Kannada actress aka 'Karnataka Crush', Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 24th birthday on April 5. The 'Dear Comrade' actress's name topped the Twitter trends on Sunday as her fans extended sweet birthday wishes.

Rashmika has worked in Kannada and Telugu film industry and is one of the most loved South Indian beauties. She made her acting debut in 2016, with Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. After winning hearts with her Kannada debut, Mandanna made her mark in Telugu film industry with 'Chalo'. Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in action-comdey 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', with superstar Mahesh Babu. She was also seen in the Venky Kudumula directorial rom-com 'Bheeshma' with Nithiin. The actress that leaves fans in awe with her scintillating on-screen performances, also enjoys a huge fan base on social media. Her Instagram handle has over 5.6m followers and here are 10 pictures of the 'Karnataka Crush' that will take your lockdown blues away: