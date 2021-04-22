'Hang in there, it gets better': Samantha Akkineni shares a heartwarming picture

South star Samantha Akkineni on Thursday exhorted fans to stay resilient in these testing times of Covid-19, along with a picture she posted on Instagram.
The image captures Samantha's husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, with their pet dog Hash. While Hash looks into the camera, Chaitanya's face is concealed.
"Sometimes life gets weird. Hang in there .. it gets better #loveandlight #bekind #inthistogether," Samantha captioned the picture.
Have a look at the picture here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to appear in season two of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. She plays the antagonist.
The upcoming season also features Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary.
She will also be seen in Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakunthalam. It is said to be one of the greatest love stories and is set in the backdrop of the Himalayas. The film is being jointly produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. It is expected to hit the big screens next year and is touted to be another big-budget film from Tollywood.
Apart from this, she is also a part of Vignesh Shivan’s film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
