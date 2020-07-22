'Goodbye world': Kannada actress leaves fans startled with Facebook post about depression

'Uppu Huli Khara' actress Jayashree Ramaiah, who shot to fame after her stint in Kannada 'Bigg Boss 3', left fans alarmed after sharing a post about depression. She had written, "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world..."
Jayashree left netizens stunned on Wednesday morning, after she took to her Facebook page and wrote, "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression." Soon after the post went viral on social media, her friends reportedly started trying to reach out to Ramaiah and asked her to return their calls.
Later on Wednesday, Jayashree Ramaiah removed the above post and told her followers she was alright. She wrote on Facebook, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all."
Actress Advithi Shetty reacted to the post and commented, "Be strong always . Your a bold girl n u know it . You will rock it girl . U have so many people for u lots of hugs n love to u Jayashree Ramaiah"
In an interview with a media portal, Advithi spoke about Jayashree's battle with depression and revealed that the latter was lack of work amid the lockdown and had family issues.
She told Etimes, "She (Jayashree) has shared several times about how low she's been and I would try to cheer her up. But the problem was that she'd keep changing her phone number so often that it became difficult to keep track of how she was doing."
"A few days ago, I messaged her on social media and she said she was doing fine. So I was shocked to see this update on Wednesday morning. I am awaiting more clarity on the issue," she added.
