'Go to North Korea': Vijay Deverakonda panned by netizens for saying 'dictatorship is the right way'

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is receiving severe backlash for his comments about why he thinks 'dictatorship is the right way'.

In a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Deverakonda was asked if was keen on joining politics in the coming years. Replying to the same, the actor said that he would 'like to be dictator'. Further justifying his comments, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor said, "I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote."

"Why we're having money and cheap liquor swing a vote, is ridiculous. I'm not saying that rich people should vote. I don't even think rich people should vote. I think the middle class, who have the most at stake, people who are educated and won't get swung by little money...I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote because they don't know who they're voting for and why they're voting for," he added.

He then made a bizarre statement that even left Anupama Chopra stunned. The actor said, "I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that's the way to go. That's the way you can make change. ‘Just shut up...I’m having good intentions’. You don't know what's good for you maybe, but just stick to this and 5-10 years down the line, it's going to pay off. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy."

Chopra is then seen cutting him off and pointing out it is a 'slippery slope argument'.

On Saturday, the interview went viral on Twitter, after a user shared it and wrote: "Did he just say that he prefers Dictatorship more than democracy and not everyone should be allowed to vote?

Deverakonda is a classic example of how apolitical folks slowly move towards RW Authoritarianism in the end."

