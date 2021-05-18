Girish Karnad Birth Anniversary: From 'Samskara' to 'Aparoopa' - best regional language films

Girish Karnad who was born on 19 May 1938 was a well known actor, film director, Kannada writer, playwright and Rhodes scholar.

His rise as a playwright in the 1960s marked the coming of age of modern Indian playwriting in Kannada.

Girish was the recipient of the 1998 Jnanpith Award, the highest literary honour conferred in India. He passed away on 10 June 2019.

On the anniversary of his birth, let us reminisce over some of his best movies:

1. Samskara: Samskara is a Kannada language film. Girish Karnad wrote the screenplay and starred in the film as the main character. The word samskara means ritual in Kannada. This is a story about two people, one who takes their religion very seriously and the other who doesn't.

2. Vamsha Vriksha: This is a Kannada language film. Girish Karnad helped in directing and writing the screenplay. He even starred in it. Vamsha Vriksha means 'The Genealogy tree'. It is about marriage, re-marriage,the woes of life, karma,family history and genealogy.

3. Umbartha: Umbartha is a Marathi film. Here, Girish played the role of Advocate Subhash Mahajan. The film is a story of a woman's dream to step outside her four walled home and bring change in the society.

4. Aparoopa: Aparoopa is an Assamese language drama film. Here, Girish Karnad plays the role of Mr. Khanna. This is a story of a woman who had to give up her education for an arranged marriage to keep her family financially afloat.

5. Ananda Bhairavi: This is an Indian bilingual dance film shot in Telugu and Kannada languages. This is a movie which gives you knowledge about the origin of Kuchipudi dance.

6. Anveshane: Anveshane is a Kannada film. Girish helped in writing it and he even starred in it playing one of the pivotal roles. This is a mystery film.