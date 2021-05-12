'Ghilli' actor Maran passes away due to COVID-19

Tamil actor Maran, best known for his roles in 'Ghilli', 'Thalai Nagaram' and 'Vettaikaaran', has passed away. He died of COVID-19, on Wednesday, at a hospital in Chengalpet. He was 48.
Maran had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and was admitted to a hospital in his home town on Sunday.
The actor was part of films like Boss Engira Baskaran, Dishoom, and KGF: Chapter 1. Maran was known for playing comedy roles and also acted as a villain in several Tamil films.
He rose to fame after his role in Vijay's 'Ghilli'.
Several actors from the industry have taken to Twitter offer condolences.
Neelam Prdouctions' tweet read: "A gem of a person who gave his 100% in everything he did! Heartfelt condolences to #maran Anna's family and friends. "
Actor Arya tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to #Maran Anna’s family and friends. Can’t believe this. Will miss you anna #RIP
"Unbearable sorrow..Maran Anna who always showers unrequited love, your daughter is crying that she did not even show your face !! I have no words to pacify !! Be safe guys," wrote director Pa. Ranjith.
Kathir tweeted, "Rest in peace #MaanjaKannan #Maran Strength to the family."
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases in country now stands at 2,33,40,938.
A total of 2,54,197 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 16,178 from Tamil Nadu.
