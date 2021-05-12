'Ghilli' actor Maran passes away due to COVID-19

Tamil actor Maran, best known for his roles in 'Ghilli', 'Thalai Nagaram' and 'Vettaikaaran', has passed away. He died of COVID-19, on Wednesday, at a hospital in Chengalpet. He was 48.

Maran had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and was admitted to a hospital in his home town on Sunday.

The actor was part of films like Boss Engira Baskaran, Dishoom, and KGF: Chapter 1. Maran was known for playing comedy roles and also acted as a villain in several Tamil films.

He rose to fame after his role in Vijay's 'Ghilli'.

Several actors from the industry have taken to Twitter offer condolences.

Neelam Prdouctions' tweet read: "A gem of a person who gave his 100% in everything he did! Heartfelt condolences to #maran Anna's family and friends. "