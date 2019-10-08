'George Reddy': Trailer of film based on Hyderabad's Che Guevara out now

The trailer of the ‘George Reddy’ biopic is out. The movie is based on Hyderbad’s Che Guevara, late George Reddy.

George Reddy was a student of Osmania Universirty. The biopic portrays all the major events of the student leader’s life.

The Telugu movie is based on the life of the founding member of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU). The protagonist’s character is played by Vangaveeti actor, Sandeep Madhav.

George Reddy was a leftist leader who gained a lot of attention in 1970s for his Marxist ideologies. He was a forced to be reckoned with and he openly fought against social injustice and discrimination.

George was academically a brilliant student majoring in physics and also a boxer. He received significance for his campus activism and his advocacy of leftist ideologies. He also stood up for students coming from weaker and marginalised backgrounds.

Reddy was murdered by a gang in 1972 by a group that was allegedly funded by a Right-wing party.

The biopic’s trailer does justice to the image of the late leader and shows his political journey that literally took the university by storm.

The trailer opens up with lines from George Reddy’s famous speech.

"Privatisation is taking over, poor staying poor and rich becoming richer. Being against this, we have raised our voice to protest, but our protest has remained unheard"