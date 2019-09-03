‘Game of Thrones’ Lord Commander Jeor Mormont joins Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj film

James is set to play the film’s antagonist since the action thriller set in London as per the director’s wish. Karthik also tried to get in touch with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for the same but there were no further development.

In an earlier interview to Film Companion, the Petta director opened up why he couldn't bring them on board. He said, "It's an action thriller with gangster elements. The story takes place in New York and we wanted a proper actor from Hollywood for an important role. I wanted someone from The Godfather cast to play the role. That's the reason we tried to approach Robert De Niro and Al Pacino but in vain. It was a tedious process to reach out to them. First, you should approach the casting agent of the respective actor and they should like the script. And you have to wait for a particular period of time until they get back. We can't narrate the same story to some other actor for the same character. Here, I can narrate a role to multiple actors and keep my options open. It's not possible there. This process took me nearly six months."

Produced by Y Not Sashikanth the film will go on floors in two days. Dhanush and the rest of the crew have already headed to London for the same. Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is set to make her Tamil debut with this film.