‘Game of Thrones’ Lord Commander Jeor Mormont joins Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj film

Back in 2016 Karthik Subbaraj signed Dhanush for an action thriller, which got delayed multiple times due to production changes. However, 2 years later the two are collaborating for a new project tentatively titled as D40.
While the cast is all set to shoot in London, a new addition was recently introduced by the director. Game of Thrones star James Cosmo well known for his character Lord Commander Jeor Mormont will be joining Dhanush in the new film. James is also known for his performances in other films like Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe and more.
Karthik Subbaraj took to his twitter to welcomed Cosmo on board. He wrote, "Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very Happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #Gameofthrones & many more (sic)"
James is set to play the film’s antagonist since the action thriller set in London as per the director’s wish. Karthik also tried to get in touch with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for the same but there were no further development.
In an earlier interview to Film Companion, the Petta director opened up why he couldn't bring them on board. He said, "It's an action thriller with gangster elements. The story takes place in New York and we wanted a proper actor from Hollywood for an important role. I wanted someone from The Godfather cast to play the role. That's the reason we tried to approach Robert De Niro and Al Pacino but in vain. It was a tedious process to reach out to them. First, you should approach the casting agent of the respective actor and they should like the script. And you have to wait for a particular period of time until they get back. We can't narrate the same story to some other actor for the same character. Here, I can narrate a role to multiple actors and keep my options open. It's not possible there. This process took me nearly six months."
Produced by Y Not Sashikanth the film will go on floors in two days. Dhanush and the rest of the crew have already headed to London for the same. Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is set to make her Tamil debut with this film.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)