From 'Veeram' to 'Varalaru' - Best movies of superstar Ajith Kumar to binge-watch on his birthday

Ajith Kumar is an Indian actor who works predominantly in Tamil cinema. Ajith has starred in over 50 films so far. He has won a great number of awards,including four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In addition to his acting, he is also a motor car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series.
Some of his best movies include:
Veeram: This is a Tamil action comedy film directed by Siva. Here, Ajith Kumar plays the role of Vinaayagam. He and his brothers are very close and they keep getting into fights with other people. Vinaayagam doesn't want to get married and he doesn't want his brothers to do so either because he feels like women will disturb the bromance. All his brothers feel differently and hatch a plan to make Vinaayagam fall in love. From then, a series of interesting events take place.
Vivegam: This is a Tamil action thriller film also directed by Siva. Here Ajith plays the role of Ajay Kumar 'AK', a former counter-terrorist agent. This movie is unpredictable and very interesting. The action scenes in this movie are definitely worth watching.
Varalaru: This is a Tamil action film directed by K.S. Ravikumar. Here Ajith plays a triple role as a father and his two sons. The story is extremely unpredictable and has got multiple twists and turns. It is said that this role of his was a real feather in his cap.
Kadhal Kottai: This is a Tamil romance film directed by Agathiyan. Here, he plays the role of Suriya. It is a tale of how pen pals turned into lovers.
Mankatha: Mankatha is a Tamil action crime film directed by Venkat Prabhu. Here, he plays the role of Vinayak Mahadevan, Assistant commissioner of police Dharavi. Ajith Kumar really does a great job with his role even with simple things like leaning against a car with style or grinning in a handsome manner.
Villain: This is a Tamil heist masala film directed by K.S. Ravikumar. Here Ajith Kumar plays a dual role-playing Shiva and Vishnu. Shiva is a bus conductor and Vishnu has a mild intellectual disability. Shiva fights tooth and nail for his brother's well being. Playing the role of Vishnu was a challenge as it required a bit of negativity but Ajith handled it well.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)