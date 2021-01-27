From Rana Daggubati to AR Rahman - 50 celebs release 'Powder' teaser

'Powder' teaser was released yesterday by fifty celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Mammootty, A R Rahman, Ritika Singh, Tamannaah, R Madhavan, Resul Pookutty, P C Shreeram, Boney Kapoor, Bharathiraja, and many others.
Nikhil Murugan, a very famous PRO is playing the lead role alongside Vidhyashree. 'Powder', is Nikhil's debut.
The movie is directed by Vijay Suri G who has previously directed Dha Dha 87 and is also directing 'PUBG'.
Nikhil Murugan is seen playing a tough cop in this spine chiller produced by Jaya Shree Vijay under the banner G Media Film productions.
The trailer suggests that the film could be about Cannibalism as they show a man eating human flesh and a tea vendor carrying human flesh in his tea can on a cycle.
'Powder', a crime thriller will definitely be a great watch, suggests the teaser.
The audience are now looking forward for the release of the trailer and the film.
Manobala, Vaivapuri, Aadhavan can also be seen playing pivotal roles in 'Powder'.
