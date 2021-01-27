From Rana Daggubati to AR Rahman - 50 celebs release 'Powder' teaser

'Powder' teaser was released yesterday by fifty celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Mammootty, A R Rahman, Ritika Singh, Tamannaah, R Madhavan, Resul Pookutty, P C Shreeram, Boney Kapoor, Bharathiraja, and many others.

Nikhil Murugan, a very famous PRO is playing the lead role alongside Vidhyashree. 'Powder', is Nikhil's debut.

The movie is directed by Vijay Suri G who has previously directed Dha Dha 87 and is also directing 'PUBG'.