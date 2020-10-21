Former actress accuses makers of 'For Sale' of leaking rape scene on adult sites

Sona M Abraham, a final year law student who acted in 2013 Malayalam film 'For Sale', has accused the film's makers of leaking the rape scenes from the movie on YouTube and adult websites. She has revealed that she has been trying to get the footage deleted from the internet for over six years now and have tried seeking the help of several authorities.

As a part of WCC’s (Women in Cinema Collective) ‘Refuse the Abuse’ campaign, the law student opened up about her experience in a Facebook video.

"I have always been afraid of the society and judgements and i took the abuse as if i deserved it .But i didn't deserve any bit of what i went through all these years. I am proud of myself, and the online abusers and the perpetrators are the ones who should be ashamed of themselves. Now the #refusetheabuse campaign started by #WCC has given me so much strength and courage to open up and talk about things. I hope to see some changes towards the misogynistic and inhumane treatment and attitude. Looking forward Women in Cinema Collective," she wrote.

