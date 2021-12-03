Food or Sex? Here’s what Samantha Prabhu picked when asked in this throwback video

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been termed as the 'change maker' onscreen by essaying challenging roles and breaking stereotypes, is not new to making bold choices.

In an old video from 2017, Samantha's interaction with JFW's magazine has gone viral, where she was asked to choose between sex and food.

After thinking for a minute, 'The Family Man' actress answered, "Damn. I can't choose." She then added, "Sex. I can starve any day," before bursting out in laughter.

Post her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been the talk of the town.

On the work front, Samantha has a couple of interesting subjects she would start shooting for soon, while she is also taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life.

Samantha has two bilingual projects, one of which is to be directed by debutante Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Her upcoming mythological drama 'Shaakunthalam' is under post-production and the makers have kept the release date uninformed yet.

She has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie. BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

Besides these, Samantha will have a special dance number in Allu Arjun's upcoming pan-India movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

While dance master Ganesh Acharya is in charge of choreographing this song, reports say Samantha, along with Allu Arjun, jives a couple of signature steps. Devi Sri Prasad is preparing a high-octane composition for Samantha's special song.

'Pushpa' is a two-part story, helmed by ace director Sukumar, slated for release on December 17.

