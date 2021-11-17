First look motion poster of 'Banaras' starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro released

Banaras first look motion poster was released by the lead cast of the film Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro at Kanteerava Studio premises. They released the poster in front of Late. Puneeth Rajkumar’s Samadhi. Puneeth had agreed to release the poster for the team and because of his untimely death, the team released the same where his mortal remains were laid to rest.

After the success of Bell Bottom, director Jayateertha is introducing a new face to the sandalwood with a beautiful love story. Banaras is a love story which has raised the brows of the cinema lovers with its motion poster.

The team which has started the promotional activities, has released the first look motion poster. The First Look Motion Poster look really promising. This poster gives the impression that cinema and music by Ajaneesh Loknath will be at a different level. The film fraternity in Gandhinagar are predicting that Banaras is going to be super after seeing the motion poster.

Banaras, directed by Jayateertha is quite special because he is a love story genius. His previous love story Olave Mandaara did really well and it was definitely a beautiful story. The film Banaras is mostly shot in Banaras which make it even more special. The film also marks the entry of a new chocolate hero Zaid Khan into Sandalwood. Zaid Khan is the son of MLA Zameer Ahmed. All these factors have doubled the expectation on the film.

In the film, Zaid Khan is paired with the coastal beauty Sonal Monteiro. Devaraj Achyut Kumar, Sujay Shastri, Sapna Raj, Barkat Ali and many others are a part of Banaras. The film has also created history in sandalwood for selling the audio rights. Ajaneesh Lokanath has scored music, Advaita Gurumoorthy has worked on the cinematography, A Vijay and Different Danny have done the fight choreography. Dr. Nagendra Prasad has written the lyrics and Harsha has worked on the dance choreography. The dialogues have been written by Raghu Niduvalli. The film is being produced under the banner NK Productions by Tilak Raj Ballal.

Watch Trailer:



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:39 PM IST