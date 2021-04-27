Filmmaker Thamira passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Filmmaker Thamira, who was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, breathed his last on Tuesday morning.
Film correspondent Rajsekar shared the news on Twitter and tweeted: "Director #Thamira who made films like @thondankani ‘s #AanDevathai and @shankarshanmugh ‘s production venture #RettaiSuzhi passed away. Succumbed to #COVID. May his soul RIP."
Mourning the demise, filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan wrote, "Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir."
"I am deeply saddened to know about Director Thamira’s sudden demise. I convey my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace," wrote director Shankar Shanmugham.
Music composer M Ghibran also offered condolences.
"We have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family," he tweeted.
He was receiving treatment at at Maya Hospital in Chennai.
Thamira, who predominantly worked in Kollywood, has directed the films 'Aan Devathai' and 'Rettai Suzhi'.
The director had also assisted legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja and the late K Balachander.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 15,684 new Coronavirus cases and 94 fatalities, taking the infection count and toll to 10,97,672 and 13,651, the state health department said.
Recoveries stood at 13,625, which is about 2,560 more than those discharged on Sunday (11,065).
