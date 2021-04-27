Filmmaker Thamira passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Filmmaker Thamira, who was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

Film correspondent Rajsekar shared the news on Twitter and tweeted: "Director #Thamira who made films like @thondankani ‘s #AanDevathai and @shankarshanmugh ‘s production venture #RettaiSuzhi passed away. Succumbed to #COVID. May his soul RIP."