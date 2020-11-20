'Fantastic film', says Kiccha Sudeepa about Mansore's 'Act 1978'

This elicited an ecstatic response from the film’s director Mansore who thanked Sudeepa for his gesture besides sharing that he really nervous about the release.

'Act 1978' is a social thriller starring Yagna Shetty in the lead, besides an extensive cast that includes Pramod Shetty, B Suresha, Shruthi, Ravi Bhat, Sudha Belawadi, Achyuth Kumar, Krishna Hebbale, Raghu Shivamogga, Shobharaj, and RJ Nethra.

The team had also organised a premiere show that had various Sandalwood actors and technicians attending it.

Besides Sudeepa, actors like Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar had also lent their support to the film by promoting it on social media and talking about the film.