Fans to celebrate superstar Yash’s birthday by cutting a 5000-kg cake, installing 216-feet tall cutout

The KGF Star Yash who celebrates his birthday today has become a superstar with a deep and penetrated reach. Such that, the super-stardom that he witnessed across the southern region now has a pan India reach.

When the Rocking Star celebrates his birthday for the first time in 2 years, the fans are bound to go wild!

On the occasion of his birthday, the fans across the state boundaries ushered in celebration. It is not just the south, his home ground that is celebrating his birthday but even the north has reached a massive scale of fan-frenzy for the love of their star, Yash.

Over the years, be it for his movie release, festival celebrations, birthday celebration or just about anything else, the fans have thronged in great numbers to always come and see him and spend time with him.

Setting world records, from 216 feet cutout installations to 5000 kilograms of cake that would be cut today by the fans, this fan frenzy is absolutely real.

This kind of love, for a young star, is unprecedented and shows the world what an icon the Rocking Star Yash has become! A perfect, record-breaking celebration for an iconic, record-breaking star!

For the past decade, Yash has been celebrating his birthday with his fans. Swarms of fans, thousands in number gather around his house, waiting to get a glimpse of the star. The usual scenario is where thousands of cakes cut on the day, meet and greet session for each of his fans also take place.

Last year, due to the reason that a die-hard fan committed suicide, Yash didn’t celebrate his birthday. This year too as he’s been busy with the KGF 2 shoot, the celebration was not on the list. However, the fans from across the country have come together to organise the ‘Rocking Habba’ gala event for him in honour of his birthday celebration.

Superstar Yash became a household name when the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 released the first-look poster. In the new poster, Yash was seen leading a gang of people who toiled hard at the Kolar Gold Fields. His birthday is all the proof that fan frenzy is at its peak!