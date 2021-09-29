Fan asks Samantha Akkineni if she's relocating to Mumbai amid divorce rumours; check out her response

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who has been in the news for her divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, recently conducted a Q&A session on Instagram and invited questions from her followers.

The actress also shut down the speculation about her leaving Hyderabad for Mumbai, during the interactive session on Instagram.

"Are you really shifting to Mumbai?," a user asked her. Responding to the user, Samantha said, "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here."

However, she did not directly address the supposed rift between her and Chay.

Rumours are rife that there's trouble in Samantha's marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. The murmurs of discontent started when Samantha removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages.

The actress was also missed her father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations, which added fuel to the fire.

Last month, during an interaction with Film Companion, Samantha was asked about the same, to which she said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love after meeting on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. They tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' (Telugu) and 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (Tamil).

