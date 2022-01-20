'Family quarrel, not divorce': Dhanush's father reacts to actor's separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently announced separation, after 18 years of marriage, with an official statement on social media.

While the duo have mentioned that they are separating, Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, has termed their separation as 'a family quarrel'.

According to a report in Dailythandhi newspaper, he also denied the duo heading for a divorce.

He said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not divorced and it's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. He also called it 'a routine family fight'. The filmmaker also revealed that presently both are out of town and are staying in Hyderabad.

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and has two sons with Dhanush, 15-year-old Yatra and 11-year-old Linga. They tied the knot in 2004.

On Monday evening, the 'Atrangi Re' actor announced that he had ended his 18 years of marriage with Aishwaryaa. He requested people to respect his and Aishwaryaa's privacy during these difficult times.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," he posted on social media.

Aishwaryaa reposted the statement on her Instagram handle with the caption, "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:17 PM IST